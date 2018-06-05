Cyclist helping police after incident leaves woman on life support

A 17-year-old cyclist is assisting police with investigations, after a pedestrian suffered severe trauma to her head in an accident in Tampines on Sunday.

Madam Violet Poh, 60, is on life support at Changi General Hospital, her son Shawn Toh said yesterday.

In response to queries, police said they were alerted to the accident at around 8pm at a park connector along Block 495E Tampines Street 43.

Yesterday, Mr Toh, 30, contacted The Straits Times to appeal for witnesses. He said his mother was alone at the time of the accident.

When the housewife did not return home after a few hours, the family decided to contact the police. They were then directed to Changi General Hospital, arriving at around 1am.

"When we got to her, she was unconscious," said Mr Toh, adding he understands a passer-by called for an ambulance.

Madam Poh suffered trauma to the back of her head and is believed to have been hit by the bicycle from the back.

Mr Toh said doctors told the family"she is likely to last only a few more days". - CHARMAINE NG