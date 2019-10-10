Cyclist hospitalised after accident with bus in Sembawang

A man wearing slippers and jeans can be seen in a video lying still on the road by the kerb.

A cyclist was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident with an SMRT bus on Monday.

Police confirmed that the accident happened at the junction of Sembawang Way and Sembawang Drive at about 4.30pm.

The 30-year-old cyclist was conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SMRT has confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the accident.

A video that captured the aftermath of the accident has been circulating online. In the video, a man wearing slippers and jeans can be seen lying still on the road by the kerb.

SMRT's director of bus operations Vincent Gay said: "SMRT's Care Team has reached out to the cyclist at the hospital to provide support and assistance."

Mr Gay added that SMRT is currently assisting the police in their ongoing investigations.