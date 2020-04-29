Daily coronavirus infections dip to 528, the lowest number of cases since April 15

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 528 new Covid-19 infections and four new clusters yesterday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 14,951.

This is the lowest number of new infections since the 447 recorded on April 15.

Even so, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong warned yesterday that the number of cases in the community could increase as screening and testing are ramped up.

Among the new infections were 511 foreign workers who lived in dormitories and seven who resided outside of such facilities.

Of the 10 new cases in the community, seven are Singaporeans and permanent residents, two are work pass holders, and one is here on a visit pass.

Among them is a male nurse from Changi General Hospital (CGH) who is Case 14693. The 24-year-old Singaporean permanent resident, who had no recent travel history to affected countries or regions, had not gone to work since reporting the onset of symptoms on Monday.

He tested positive for the virus on the same day and is currently warded at CGH.

NO IMPORTED CASES

There was no imported case for the second day in a row, with 83 per cent of the new cases linked to known clusters.

Contact tracing is ongoing for the unlinked cases.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has decreased, from an average of 28 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 17 per day in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased, from an average of 18 cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week.

The four new clusters that have emerged are all in industrial areas.

They are at 51H Tuas South Avenue 1, which is linked to 16 earlier confirmed cases; 10 Tagore Drive, which has 16 cases; 23H Sungei Kadut Street 1, with 19 previous cases, and 33 Sungei Kadut Loop, which had two more cases yesterday linked to 66 previous infections there.

Meanwhile, another 33 people were discharged yesterday, making up a total of 1,128 patients who have recovered from the infection.

There are 1,689 cases still in hospital, with 21 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

The remaining 12,120 cases who have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are being isolated and cared for at community facilities.

By the numbers

528

New cases

10

New cases in community

14,951

Total cases

33

Discharged

14

Deaths

1,128

Total discharged

1,689

Total in hospital

21

In intensive care unit