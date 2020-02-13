300 DBS staff vacated from MBFC office after coronavirus case confirmed

DBS is an anchor tenant at Tower 3 of the MBFC.

About 300 DBS Bank employees had to vacate their office at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) yesterday, after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The employee was from the DBS Asia Central office located on the 43rd storey of MBFC Tower 3. He was tested on Tuesday and the bank was informed of the confirmation yesterday morning.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed the case at a press conference held yesterday.

MOH said the 62-year-old male Singaporean has no recent travel history to China and is currently warded in an isolation room at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

The ministry added that it has initiated investigations and contact tracing to identify individuals who had close contact with the case.

The three towers in MBFC house financial institutions and large corporates.

In a media statement, DBS said as a precautionary measure, as of noon yesterday, it has ensured that all employees on the affected level have vacated the premises and have been told to work from home for the time being.

"We are also currently conducting detailed contact tracing with all employees and other parties that the infected employee may have come into contact with," the bank said.

DISINFECTED

"The affected office space, as well as common areas such as lifts and toilets, are being deep cleaned and disinfected in accordance with MOH guidelines."

With effect from next week, all employees will also receive a personal hygiene and protection care pack, which includes masks, a thermometer, hand sanitiser and vitamin C, the bank added.

This is in addition to the medical helpline and complimentary services to virtual doctors that are already in place.

"DBS will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that the well-being of employees, customers and partners is safeguarded."

According to MBFC's website, its other tenants include Ashurst, Clifford Chance, Mead Johnson, McGraw Hill Financial, Lynx Energy, Geo Energy, Regus, WongPartnership and Fitness First.

Business continuity plans have kicked in for many companies, and office buildings have begun temperature screening of workers and visitors.