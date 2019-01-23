DBS, POSB customers targeted in new SMS phishing scams

The masterminds behind phishing scams have become more creative, luring unsuspecting victims to become money mules with two new methods.

In a press statement yesterday, the Singapore Police Force and DBS Bank said since September last year, the police have received more than 90 reports from victims who were deceived into providing their Internet banking details on fraudulent websites.

This, after clicking on phishing website addresses in SMSes purportedly sent by DBS or POSB.

The victims later discovered a new payee had been added to their bank accounts and unauthorised transactions made.

After receiving the money, the scammers lured unsuspecting netizens into becoming their money mules.

One of the two new methods used by the scammers was posting fake job advertisements on popular classified websites such as Gumtree to recruit surveyors, food and beverage staff or order assistants.

Unsuspecting job applicants would then receive an e-mail, saying they got the job.

The scammers would ask for their personal information, including bank account details.

The victims were told to withdraw money, supposedly transferred from the company into their bank accounts and deposit it into Bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs).

In the second variant, the scammers befriended users of social and online gaming platforms, requesting help to purchase Bitcoins.

The scammers would then ask for their bank account details to transfer money to them.

The users were told they could keep some of the money as commission but had to withdraw the rest of the money and deposit them into Bitcoin ATMs.

The police said in both methods, by withdrawing the money and depositing them into Bitcoin ATMs, the victims may have unwittingly become money mules. And they could be investigated for money laundering offences.

The police and DBS warned the public that such phishing scams could be targeted at any bank customers.

The police advised the public to always verify the details in messages from banks, and to refrain from disclosing Internet banking details such as account username, personal identification number or one-time password to anyone.