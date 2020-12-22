Dead cat found with leg cut off 'appalling case of cruelty'

Cleaners made a bloody discovery at the void deck of Block 470B Fernvale Link on Dec 12, when they found a dead cat, with its severed left hind limb located a short distance away from the carcass.

Ms Fiona Loh, a registered Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Singapore caregiver, posted about the incident on her Instagram page, saying she had been alerted by SPCA at 6pm that day about the case.

At the scene, she noticed some blood stains on the wall and door of a riser next to where the tabby, which was not microchipped, had been found. She then saw a knife inside it, resting on a pipe.

She told The New Paper: “It is horrifying. I have no idea how any human would be able to be this unkind to animals, and do this in broad daylight.”

A second cat was found alive by Ms Loh at the scene, at a nearby stairway. She took it away for safeguarding and has plans to rehome it.

She suspects these cats may have been recently abandoned, as regular cat feeders around that area did not recognise them.

Official investigations by the Animal Veterinary Service are ongoing and the Cat Welfare Society is arranging for door-to-door appeals for information.

SPCA is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the abuse.

Mr Louis Ng, Nee Soon GRC Member of Parliament and founder of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), told TNP: “It’s an appalling case of cruelty and the cat suffered tremendously.

“I have no doubt that we need to do more to clamp down on animal cruelty and strengthen our efforts in protecting animals in Singapore.”

According to Dr Jaipal Singh Gill, SPCA’s executive director, the organisation received 449 cruelty and welfare cases from July 2019 to June 2020, which is a drop from 553 cases in the same period the year before.

He said there could have been fewer cases reported during the circuit breaker as “fewer people were out and about”.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, anyone who is found guilty of cruelty to animals may be fined $15,000 or jailed for up to 18 months, or both.