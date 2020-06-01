Dear Covid,19, a voice for the youth

She was stuck in isolation for 60 days as a Covid-19 patient before she was discharged after testing negative.

Ms Isabella Lim was diagnosed with the coronavirus after her return from the United Kingdom.

She said that during her isolation in hospital, social media became a platform to share her fears and reflections of what it was like to be a Covid patient.

The 26-year-old marketing associate also wrote of her ordeal on Dear Covid-19, an online platform for Singaporeans to share their stories during this tough period.

"I was scared at first about sharing but I wanted prospective patients to know that they are in good hands as we have an amazing healthcare system here in Singapore," said Ms Lim. "I also wanted to help remind people to count the little joys in their lives."

Dear Covid-19 is a partnership between the National Youth Council of Singapore (NYC) and DSTNCT, an integrated marketing agency, to shed light on the lives of young Singaporeans who are staying at home during the circuit breaker via a letter from each individual accompanied by photographs.

Mr Christopher Pragasam, assistant chief executive of NYC, said: "Through these authentic stories, we have seen the resilience of our young people in overcoming challenges, and how they have empowered themselves by innovating and taking up new skills."

Mr Matthew Zeng, managing director of DSTNCT, said: "The world might change tremendously from here on and the stories will provide a personal inside look at what really happened at this juncture."

For Ms Clarisse Lim and Mr Haziq Darajit, Dear Covid-19 is an avenue to document their unforgettable memories during this period.

A few days after the couple exchanged vows at the Grand Hyatt Singapore in January, the hotel was classified as the location of a Covid-19 cluster. They then had another close shave while honeymooning in South Africa.

With the coronavirus becoming a pandemic, the couple scrambled to find a flight home when their flight was rescheduled and was then cancelled. They eventually manged to get a flight back home.

Ms Lim said: "We have been very blessed to be able to make it back home healthy and safe.

"(Dear Covid-19) is a diary of this unprecedented time and how we managed to confront it positively.

"Being able to feature the photos of the time we spent together during this period helps us to reminisce and count our blessings."