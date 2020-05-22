Decrease in serious hurt and rioting cases from January to April

Although there were four vicious attacks here on May 10, the police said it has not observed an increase in serious hurt or rioting cases from January to last month.

Instead, there was a decrease of about five per cent in serious hurt cases and a 52 per cent decrease in rioting cases compared with the same period last year, the police said, adding it was monitoring the situation closely.

Referring to the four May 10 incidents, police said preliminary investigations revealed they were isolated incidents and arose mostly from relationship disputes.

At about 7pm, the police were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon in Jurong West.

RELATIONSHIP DISPUTES

The victim, 26, was taken to the National University Hospital, and a 21-year-old man was arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed the incident is believed to have stemmed from a relationship dispute between the victim and one of the accused persons.

Earlier, a 30-year-old man was found with multiple injuries at Bishan at about 6am, and the police were also alerted to a case of rioting with dangerous weapons at Upper Cross Street at 3.30am.

Those two cases are believed to be related to relationship disputes over a woman.

In the fourth incident, a man was allegedly stabbed while jogging in Punggol Field.

A 20-year-old Singaporean man was arrested and charged with murder.

He is currently remanded for psychiatric evaluation. - ADELINE TAN