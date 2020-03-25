Dedicated shopping hour for vulnerable shoppers

Seniors will be able to enjoy weekly priority shopping at FairPrice, Giant and Cold Storage supermarkets.

FairPrice yesterday announced the launch of a Priority Shopping Hour trial to improve safe distancing measures for those at greater risk during the coronavirus outbreak, including members of the Pioneer Generation (PG), people with disabilities and pregnant women.

The first hour of each FairPrice store's normal operating hours will be for them every Monday from March 30. At stores that operate 24 hours, the dedicated hour will be from 7am to 8am.

Several major supermarket chains in Australia, the US, the UK and Canada have already been dedicating special opening hours to allow the elderly and others most at risk from Covid-19 to shop more comfortably and away from the crowds.

To shop during the Priority Shopping Hour at FairPrice, Pioneer Generation members need to present their PG Card. They also enjoy additional discounts from the existing PG Discount Scheme when they shop on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Pregnant women and people with disabilities need to inform staff at the entrance to gain admission to the store during the dedicated hour.

Dairy Farm Singapore is also introducing dedicated shopping hours for these groups across all its food stores (Cold Storage, Giant, Market Place by Jasons and Jasons Deli).

The initiative begins this week, every Tuesday and Wednesday, during the first hour of trading, or 8am to 9am for 24-hour stores.

There will also be special checkout lines for this group of customers during the normal operating hours to accommodate those who cannot shop during the dedicated hours.