Deep pockets for Deepavali
Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran at the Little India Deepavali bazaar yesterday.
Mr Iswaran also made donations on behalf of three organisations to Singapore Indian Development Association's Project Give, which helps Indian students.
Mr Iswaran said it was noteworthy that the donors were from not just the Hindu community, but also different religions, ethnicities and backgrounds.
