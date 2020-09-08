Deep tech positions on offer at SGInnovate virtual fair this weekend

Those keen on being at the bleeding edge of technology and harnessing it to engineer innovations and make scientific discoveries can get ready to dive into the world of deep tech, as a slew of openings and opportunities to learn on the job are coming up at an SGInnovate virtual fair this weekend.

More than 30 deep tech start-ups and companies will be offering over 200 apprenticeships and full-time positions for students, fresh graduates and even mid-career professionals.

The positions available will include technical roles in areas such as software development and robotics engineering, as well as jobs in sales and business development.

INSIGHT

The fair on Saturday will give further insight into the deep tech industry through panel discussions, showcases by deep tech start-ups and free training workshops in artificial intelligence and cyber security.

Dr Lim Jui, chief executive of entrepreneurial organisation SGInnovate, said amid Covid-19's impact on the economy, "we found a strong demand for specialised roles that contribute to technology development, which are essential to future business growth".

"We foresee at least 1,000 of such roles to be created and made available."

Besides the virtual fair, SGInnovate has also launched a new full-time deep tech traineeship programme known as Power X.

The programme is supported by the National Research Foundation (NRF) Singapore and aims to equip local talent with essential, real-world skills necessary for a new career in the deep tech space.

"This programme will help our recent graduates and mid-career professionals gain in- demand skills and experience in this area, while supporting companies that are looking to take on and train more employees," said NRF chief executive Low Teck Seng.

The first run, called Power X Robotics, will groom trainees to become future robotics engineers. The course will run over nine months.

Power X Robotics is open to university graduates - especially those with a background in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Those keen can sign up at the SGInnovate website by Oct 4.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES