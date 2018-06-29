Deliveroo rider hurt after car goes against traffic

(Above) Dashcam video showing a car going against the flow of traffic.

A routine food delivery for Deliveroo rider Muhammad Alnur Abd Latiff turned into a nightmare after a car hit his motorcycle on Wednesday night along Mountbatten Road.

The car was allegedly going against the flow of traffic, and Mr Alnur, 29, tried his best to avoid it when he saw flashing headlights approaching him.

He jammed on his brakes and tried manoeuvring his bike to the left to avoid the car, but the car's rear sideswiped him and sent him flying through the air.

Mr Alnur, who was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and later discharged, told The New Paper last night: "After the driver hit me and I fell to the ground, I was in a prone position, clutching my calf.

"I was in immense pain from my ankle, and although a few bystanders tried to help me stand, I just couldn't because my leg was hurting so badly."

INJURIES

Mr Alnur suffered abrasions on his right elbow and the toes of his left foot. He also had a contusion on his left ankle.

His motorcycle, a Yamaha Spark 135, had its handles broken and fork damaged.

This means a loss of income for Mr Alnur, who has three children all below the age of five, as his motorcycle will take two weeks to be repaired.

He said: "My wife works part-time as a manicurist, and my job is on an ad hoc basis. If I don't work, I don't get paid."

Mr Alnur said he heard other drivers honking at the driver, who was allegedly going against the flow of traffic.

Mr Alnur was grateful to the people who stopped to help him.

"They could have just passed me and gone off, but they actually bothered to help me.

"Two motorcyclists, Patrick and Azri, helped to lift me to the grass patch.

"They even got the particulars of people who witnessed the accident... and the dashcam video, which my sister posted on Facebook in an appeal for witnesses, from a driver who witnessed it."

"I am grateful for what they have done," he added.

A police spokesman told TNP the police were alerted to an accident at 9.25pm on Wednesday involving a car and a motorcycle along Mountbatten Road towards Nicoll Highway.

The motorcyclist was conscious when taken to hospital.

TNP understands that the driver has since been identified.

Investigations are ongoing.