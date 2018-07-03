Delivery driver with drinking problem jailed eight months and a week

A delivery driver with a violent streak and an alcohol problem was sentenced to eight months and one week in jail yesterday on three separate charges of causing hurt, causing grievous hurt and affray.

Sam Dinesh Junior Vasan, 29, was reprimanded by District Judge John Ng for his lack of remorse and long list of previous run-ins with the law.

He had attacked a 22-year-old man with a group of friends, fought an acquaintance and punched a passer-by who was helping to mediate a conflict he had started.

In one incident, on Aug 6 last year, Dinesh and three others - Ramesh Dino Vasan, 27, Simmon Thamilselvan, 29, and Andrew Raj Thamilselvan, 25 - met the victim, Mr S. R. Surriya, 22, and his older sister in Woodlands. Dinesh stopped to talk to the sister, who was an acquaintance, when Mr Surriya and Simmon got into a row.

The argument escalated and Dinesh and his friends began to attack Mr Surriya, punching him many times.

In mitigation, Dinesh, who has previous cases of disorderly behaviour, causing hurt, driving offences and more, said all his offences were committed under the influence of alcohol. He told the court he was being counselled for his drinking habit. - JAN LEE