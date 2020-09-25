Delivery rider jailed for collision with housewife outside mosque

She had just ended religious classes at a mosque in Choa Chu Kang. She stepped onto the footpath outside Masjid Al-Khair and was hit by a speeding e-scooter.

Ms Jumaliyah Rawi, 56, a housewife, hit her head against the mosque's gate and fell onto the concrete path.

Taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, she suffered bodily pain, bruises and lacerations to her knee and a swollen ankle.

On Wednesday, the e-scooter rider, Abdul Rahman Milatu, 43, admitted to causing hurt by rash act and was jailed for five days. At the time, he worked as a customer service officer and also made deliveries for GrabFood.

On July 11 last year, he had just made a delivery to a condominium near the mosque in Teck Whye Crescent at about 11.40am and was going to Bukit Panjang to collect another order when he hit Ms Jumaliyah.

He was riding at 20kmh on the footpath, which had a 10kmh speed limit, and failed to keep a proper lookout, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana.

Asking for a week's jail, she told District Judge Salina Ishak it was fortuitous the incident did not lead to more serious injuries.

Defence counsel Audrey Koo said her client was remorseful.

Despite financial difficulties, the father of four fully compensated Ms Jumaliyah for her $520 medical bill, paying in instalments between November last year and July.

He had also immediately assisted her after the accident and given her his contact number.

Judge Salina agreed to defer Abdul Rahman's sentence.

Out on $3,000 bail, he must surrender to the court on Oct 12.

In a separate case, an e-scooter rider was hurt after he was hit by a car while using a pedestrian crossing at a slip road along Tampines Expressway leading into Sengkang East Road on Aug 25 last year.

The driver, army regular officer Lee Ching Wei, 25, was fined $2,000 on Wednesday for causing hurt by a negligent act and barred from driving all classes of vehicles for six months.

He failed to keep a proper lookout and did not slow down when approaching the crossing, colliding with the rider, who was heading home after delivering food.

The rider, 44, was flung off his e-scooter and onto the front of Lee's car, dislocating and wounding his shoulder.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and given seven days' hospitalisation leave.

The collision caused the front of the e-scooter to be twisted and the rear to be ripped off.