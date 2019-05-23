Deliveryman jailed for performing indecent acts on boy at a mosque

Using a packet of chips as bait, he lured the nine-year-old boy into a toilet at a mosque, locked the door and performed an indecent act on the child.

Two months later, he spotted the boy at the mosque and performed another indecent act on him, luring the boy into the toilet in the same way.

For these offences, as well as two counts of theft, Muhammad Muzhafar Abdul Latiff, 27, was jailed for nine months and two weeks.

Six other charges, including one count of outraging the modesty of another boy, were taken into consideration.

Muzhafar, who was working as a food deliveryman at the time, committed the first offence in August last year.

He had called out to the boy, and after locking the toilet door, the accused removed his pants and exposed himself before instructing the boy to do the same.

The boy tried to open the door to leave, but Muzhafar told him he would give him chips if he stayed and the boy complied.

Touching the boy's private parts once, Muzhafar then directed the boy to touch his private parts, which the boy did.

Muzhafar then gave him the packet of chips and they went their separate ways.

The second offence, which occurred in almost exactly the same way, happened last October.

Yesterday, Muzhafar also pleaded guilty to stealing an iPhone 7 Plus, valued at $549, from a 13-year-old student's bag while at a different mosque on Christmas day last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing a bicycle worth $108 from a Housing Board void deck last November.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kevin Ho told the court the stolen items have not been recovered and Muzhafar has not made any restitution.

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, first-time offenders convicted of committing an indecent act on a child can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.

Those found guilty of theft can be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.