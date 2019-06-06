Delizio Catering’s food hygiene rating downgraded to ‘C’

Another caterer has had its hygiene rating downgraded after a food poisoning incident last December, according to a notice on the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) website.

Delizio Catering had its grade cut to "C" from a previous "A" with effect from Monday, after 18 people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food it provided to a Christmas party on Dec 12.

Ms Florence Sjah, Delizio's marketing communications manager, said yesterday that the caterer had sponsored a buffet for 135 people and also done a musical programme for the event.

As it was a Christmas party, the food prepared was mostly Western, she added.

The customers were not compensated after the food poisoning incident because the buffet was sponsored as part of Delizio's corporate social responsibility programme, she said.

In response to queries, an SFA spokesman said food-borne pathogens were detected in the stool samples of those affected.

"Delizio Catering has since rectified the lapses and stepped up on the upkeep and maintenance of its premises and equipment," said the spokesman.

Ms Sjah said that the caterer had reviewed its processes, from receiving raw ingredients to the delivery of food to customers, and taken steps to improve them.

Delizio's premises at 5 Burn Road, Tee Yih Jia Food Building, near MacPherson, will be kept under surveillance until the food hygiene grade is reviewed in 12 months, said the SFA in its notice.

According to Delizio's website, it is a halal-certified catering company that provides Western, Chinese, Indian, Turkish and international-style cuisines.

The SFA spokesman reminded food operators to follow good food hygiene and preparation practices.

The December incident involving Delizio is among a spate of food poisoning cases in recent months.

PREVIOUS CASES

Two weeks ago, food caterer Elsie's Kitchen had its hygiene grade cut to "C" after 52 people fell ill after eating its food in February.

Last month, 59 people fell ill after eating food at two homes at Pelangi Village, a social welfare complex in Buangkok.

In March, a gastroenteritis outbreak affected 13 PCF Sparkletots Pre-schools and the P.L.A.N Student Care Centre. There were 259 cases in total.

The source of food poisoning was traced to the consumption of food prepared at Kate's Catering, and its operating licence was suspended for a total of 52 days before being lifted on May 17.

In February, The Straits Times reported that Team Catering's food hygiene grade had been downgraded to "C" after 179 Raffles Institution students fell ill after consuming its food at a graduation event last October.