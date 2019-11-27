On-demand bus services Beeline and GrabShuttle to end in December

Two on-demand bus services have closed shop here as questions swirl about the viability of such services in Singapore.

After four years of operation, on-demand bus service Beeline, which lets commuters pre-book rides on express routes operated by private bus operators, will have its last day of service on Dec 31 and cease operation on Jan 1 next year.

Commuters can continue to book a ride on Beeline until the last day of service.

Individual operators will work with affected commuters to process refunds for unused passes and tickets, which could take "up to 30 days". Some of Beeline's shuttle bus partners include SMRT-owned Strides, Woodlands Transport and Yeo's Brothers.

Beeline was jointly launched by the then Infocomm Development Authority and Land Transport Authority in August 2015.

Separately, Grab-owned shuttle bus service GrabShuttle, which is powered by Beeline's open-source service, also said it will shutter on Jan 1 . All unused passes and credits will be refunded to users' credit cards.

GrabShuttle for School, a service aimed at schoolchildren, will also close, as will GrabShuttle Plus, a stop-to-stop service with non-fixed routes.