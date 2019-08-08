Dennis Chew posts apology for controversial 'brownface' ad

Dennis Chew said he feels terrible about how things turned out.

The actor in a controversial "brownface" advertisement is the latest to apologise for the saga that sparked public outrage and debate on racial issues here.

Dennis Chew, known for portraying the character Aunty Lucy on local TV, posted an apology on his Instagram account yesterday evening.

In the post, which features a scenic photo of a body of water and housing blocks, Chew said he held back what he had to say for several days as he was afraid of making things worse.

"I feel terrible about how things turned out," he said. "I cannot undo things, but I would like to say to everyone: I am deeply sorry."

He also said a harmonious multi-racial society must never be taken for granted.

He added: "I will set higher expectations of myself. I will do better by my family, friends, colleagues and most importantly, all of you."

Chew's apology is the latest in a string of apologies arising from an e-payment ad that featured the ethnic Chinese actor portraying characters such as a woman in a tudung and a man with visibly darker skin.

Ms Ruby Thiagarajan, editor-in-chief of Mynah Magazine, slammed the ad on social media on July 26.

Local YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, posted a controversial rap video in response to the ad on July 29 but later took it down after a police report was made against it.

Investigations are ongoing.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said that while the siblings had the right to discuss racism, the manner in which they did so had crossed the line.

"When you use four-letter words, vulgar language, attack another race, put it out in public, we have to draw the line and say not acceptable," he said.

An article published by the Singapore Kindness Movement relating to the ad also sparked a backlash.

Within the span of about a week, broadcaster Mediacorp, creative agency Havas Worldwide, financial services firm Nets, the Nair siblings and the Singapore Kindness Movement had issued apologies.

Chew's apology was met with encouragement from his followers, many of whom believed he did not have any ill intention behind the portrayals.

Several users also commented that it was not his fault and urged him to stay strong.