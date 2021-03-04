Dependant’s pass holders will need work pass to work here

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the change in Parliament yesterday along with her ministry's priorities in managing the foreign workforce.

From May 1, foreigners in Singapore on dependant's passes will need a work pass in order to work here, instead of a letter of consent.

This means their employers will need to apply for an employment pass (EP), S Pass or work permit for them, and the relevant qualifying salary, dependency ratio ceiling and levy will apply.

If they are already working, this must be done once their current letter of consent expires.

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo announced the change in Parliament yesterday during the debate on her ministry's budget, saying it is "for consistency with recent work pass moves".

She noted that dependant's pass holders who have asked to work in Singapore through a letter of consent make up about 1 per cent of all work pass holders. Most meet prevailing work pass criteria, but those that do not will have to stop working here.

As of June last year, there were about 1.1 million work pass holders here, excluding foreign domestic workers.

An employment pass or S Pass holder must earn a fixed monthly salary of at least $6,000 to bring their spouse or unmarried children under 21 years old to Singapore on dependant's passes.

OBJECTIVE

Mrs Teo also set out her ministry's priorities in managing the foreign workforce and balancing the need for foreigners in some sectors while strengthening the Singaporean core, which several MPs had asked about on Tuesday.

She said: "Our fundamental objective is always to serve the interests of Singaporean workers. Access to foreign workers is meant to help grow a larger economic pie than we otherwise can. Therefore, the foreign workforce must act as a complement to our local workforce."

At the S Pass level - for foreigners earning a fixed monthly salary of at least $2,500 - employers should expect further changes to rules over this decade, said Mrs Teo.

The S Pass policy has been tightened in the last two years with sector quotas being cut and the qualifying salary raised twice last year.

As for skilled foreigners on EPs, MOM's aim is two-fold, she said: To ensure foreign professionals complement locals, and ensure employers practice fair hiring and improve the diversity of their foreign professionals, managers, executives and technicians.

The qualifying salary for EP holders was raised twice last year, and the ministry will explore possible refinements, she said.