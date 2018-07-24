Deputy senior state counsel to admit to drink driving

A deputy senior state counsel indicated in a district court yesterday that he intends to plead guilty to a drink-driving charge.

Jeyendran Jeyapal, 39, who is from the Civil Division of the Attorney-General's Chambers, is expected to be back in court on Aug 3.

Jeyendran is accused of committing the offence while driving a car along Second Hospital Avenue towards Hospital Drive, near the Singapore General Hospital, around 5am on Feb 11.

He allegedly had 48 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The prescribed limit is 35mcg.

The former High Court assistant registrar is now out on bail of $10,000.

For drink driving, first-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000.

Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB