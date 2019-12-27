Designer in Total Defence contest: It's feat to have logo shortlisted

For the first time since 1985, the Total Defence logo is undergoing a revamp to incorporate a sixth pillar, digital defence.

The new logo will be unveiled in the coming year through a nationwide logo redesign contest.

Two out of the 10 designers of the shortlisted logos are women.

Ms Samantha Alexa Tang, a 30-year-old teacher, considers it an achievement for her design to make the cut.

She told The New Paper: "The graphic design industry is quite male-dominated. But as long as the logo brings across the message, I don't think it matters if you are male or female."

Winning the contest will take her by surprise, added Ms Tang, who had no prior experience in graphic design until six years ago when she picked it up as a hobby.

She said: "I struggled with the software when I started. Now, the process is smoother, and in the logo redesign, I didn't want to repeat what was already there in the current logo.

"I wanted something different yet simple."

The other female finalist is Ms Serene Khor, 25, who as a girl had an interest in doodling and handicrafts.

When she got into Singapore Polytechnic's then visual communications and media design course, her interest in creative work grew.

Now a graphic designer, Ms Khor hopes that her revamped version of the Total Defence logo conveys the need for everyone to come forward to protect Singapore.

She said: "It took many sketches and refinements. I visualised the six pillars of Total Defence as lanes running side by side and eventually coming into an arrow formation on the frontline."

The youngest in the top 10 is 16-year-old student Fleming Siow Yi, who just completed his O levels.

He feels his youth allows him to express his view on Singapore via a teenager's perspective.

He said: "It's intimidating to know that the other participants have many years of knowledge and experience. But rather than let it affect me, (I believe) each of us have our own set of perks and quirks - that is what makes each of our logos special."

The latest pillar of Total Defence, digital defence, holds the most significance to Fleming.

He said: "Technology has always been fascinating yet mysterious to me. It is constantly evolving but there are also dozens of viruses and threats that vulnerable victims fall prey to."

Members of the public may vote for their favourite design at asiaone.com/totaldefence and stand to win up to $1,000 worth of prizes. The contest ends on Sunday.

The winner of the logo re-design contest bags $5,000 while the remaining nine will be awarded $500 each.