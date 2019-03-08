Despite the doubters, she pursues her passion in drone industry

While the environment was not something she was unfamiliar with, having completed her studies in geoinformatics, Miss Nurul Syuhadah was intimidated when she first started work in the industry.

Miss Nurul, 26, is a geospatial application specialist at Garuda Robotics, a developer of enterprise-grade drone and drone data solutions for enterprises, governments and professional drone operators.

She has been working at Garuda Robotics for over a year, researching and developing geospatial technologies that specialise in areas such as agriculture, mining and urban infrastructure.

Miss Nurul is the only woman on her team.

"I felt so shy and nervous at first, but the more I worked with this team, the more confident and comfortable I felt," she told The New Paper.

They have now become a "family" she says, supporting one another when someone has a problem.

Despite having been second-guessed by clients who felt that a man would be more capable of the job, Miss Nurul never gave up on her passion.

She urged women who are interested in the drone industry to "believe in yourself and pursue your passion".

"It is important to not focus on the prejudice from the public that this is a man's job and instead focus on showing that we are more than capable."

Garuda Robotics is one of the exhibitors of Rotorcraft Asia 2019 and Unmanned Systems Asia 2019, both taking place from April 9 to 11 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.