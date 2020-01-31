Dessert chain manager jailed for stealing $177k from company

A dessert chain manager was jailed for 28 months after he stole $177,000 from the company.

Chen Wanlong, 35, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust as an employee yesterday.

He was the food and beverage manager of Mei Heong Yuen Dessert, and oversaw operations of various outlets, earning a salary of $3,400 a month.

DEPOSIT

The company has a total of eight outlets here.

Each outlet has a cashier and team leader, who were in charge of tabulating the sales proceeds and depositing them at the bank.

It was not Chen's duty to collect or deposit the proceeds from the outlets.

But in January last year, he faced mounting credit card bills, insurance loans and personal bank loans.

He decided to volunteer to collect and deposit the sales proceeds from the outlets in Clementi Mall and NorthPoint City to steal the money.

He did so from January to October last year, covering up the shortfalls with proceeds from later collections.

But in September, the company's account executive discovered the discrepancies in records, and repeatedly reminded Chen to deposit the shortfalls in the company's account.

But he did not, and confessed during a meeting with the account executive on Oct 29 last year.

The company director made a police report on Nov 2 last year.

Chen has not made any restitution, having used the money to repay his loans and bills and on daily purchases.

For criminal breach of trust as an employee, he could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined.