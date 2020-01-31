Devotees to celebrate Jade Emperor's birthday

Thousands of devotees are expected to turn up at the Loyang Tua Pek Kong temple tomorrow to celebrate the birthday of the Jade Emperor, which falls on Sunday, the ninth day of the Chinese New Year. Festivities for the annual event, traditionally celebrated by the Hokkiens, will start tomorrow at 11pm. There will be a sumptuous spread of roast duck, fish, chicken, crab, fruits, cakes and red eggs, all laid out on a large stage. After the send-off ceremony at 3pm on Sunday, all devotees will also receive a commemorative Rat year gold coin.