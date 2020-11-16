Diabetics to get access to personal health coaching, sports facilities

Diabetic patients will soon get access to personalised health coaching, sports facilities and programmes that will help them lead healthier lives and better manage their condition.

SportSG and Diabetes Singapore signed an agreement yesterday enabling patients to get coaching from health coaches and to use ActiveSG's facilities.

Announcing this move as he spoke at the World Diabetes Day 2020 event held at Singapore General Hospital's Academia Auditorium, Second Minister for Health Masagos Zulkifli said: "We must not lose sight of our war against diabetes. It continues to be a major public health concern even amidst the pandemic."

Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development, added that one in three Singaporeans are at risk of developing diabetes in his lifetime and that "obesity and sedentary lifestyles place us at an even greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes".

He encouraged individuals to adopt healthy habits and lifestyles even as the Government leverages technology to combat the disease.

This includes the Health Promotion Board's free LumiHealth app rolled out last month with Apple that encourages users to adopt healthy habits through personalised reminders, programmes, activity coaching and incentives.

Those with diabetes can access a wealth of information on diabetes management on the HealthHub website's Diabetes Hub.

Members of the public were also urged to undergo screening. Those above 40 should go for regular screening for chronic diseases once every three years, while those between 18 and 39 can use the Diabetes Risk Assessment on the HealthHub to assess their risk of developing diabetes.

In line with the theme for World Diabetes Day - The Nurse and Diabetes - Mr Masagos addressed how healthcare workers are better equipped to handle diabetes cases. Through an online portal introduced earlier this year, these workers are able to provide patients and their caregivers with customised information on prevention and control.

They also have access to training that in turn helps them empower and motivate patients to better manage their condition themselves.

"The war on diabetes is not over. It requires our entire nation to work together to triumph, just as we did to stem the spread of Covid-19. All of us have a role to play in looking after our health and that of our loved ones," said Mr Masagos.