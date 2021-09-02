Diagnosed paedophile admits he sexually assaulted two grand-nieces

After he was released from prison in 2013 for raping his stepdaughter, a diagnosed paedophile moved in with his older sister, who lived with her grandchildren.

Less than three years later, the man began sexually abusing his two grand-nieces, when they were nine and 11 years old respectively.

The offences came to light in 2019, after the girls' older brother called the police to report that his younger sister had become uncontactable.

The primary schoolgirl was found by the police several hours later and when questioned, revealed that she did not want to return home as she had been sexually abused by her grand-uncle.

The man, now aged 60, pleaded guilty in the High Court yesterday to two charges of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of outrage of modesty.

He cannot be named so as to protect the identities of the two victims, who are now 13 and 16 years old.

The case was adjourned to a later date for sentencing arguments.

The court heard that the man was sentenced to 19 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane in 2001 for rape and other sexual offences committed against his then stepdaughter.

MOLESTED

Following his release from prison, he lived with his sister and her husband, together with their grandchildren and the children's mother.

In 2015, he molested the older girl by touching her inappropriately over her clothes.

The following year, he went into her bedroom at night and sexually violated her.

The older girl moved out of the flat with her mother in 2016.

The man then turned his attention to the younger girl. On two occasions in 2017, he asked her to sit on his lap and then violated her.

A psychiatric report on the man said he could benefit from treatment with cognitive behaviour therapy.