Digitally-savvy seniors teach peers as Smart Nation Ambassador

The Digital Inclusion Festival was held to help more people, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities, to embrace infocomm technology.

Every day, Madam Pearlie Ow, 69, uses the MyTransport.sg mobile application to check for bus arrival times. She also reads e-books downloaded on her National Library Board mobile application.

Madam Ow, a finance clerk, believes being digitally connected has allowed her to lead a more independent and empowered life.

"I can find my way around without constantly asking people for help with directions and this independent way of living is a very good thing to have at my age," she told The Straits Times.

The digitally-savvy senior, who is a member of the Merdeka Generation, has been passing on her knowledge to peers around her age since she signed up to volunteer as a Smart Nation Ambassador in February this year.

At events organised by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), Madam Ow teaches seniors how to use the apps that she has found useful in her life.

She was in action yesterday at the inaugural Digital Inclusion Festival, a three-day event held from Friday by the Infocomm Media Development Authority at the Lifelong Learning Institute.

The SNDGO said yesterday there are now around 600 Smart Nation Ambassadors. The initiative was launched in February this year.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, who is the Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative, yesterday highlighted the role and contributions of Smart Nation Ambassadors in helping the society get digitally ready.

He encouraged seniors who are not familiar with technology to keep an open mind and take small steps to stay digitally connected.