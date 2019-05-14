Direct School Admission to JCs for 2020 starts

Students interested in applying for Direct School Admission (DSA) to junior colleges for admission in 2020 may do so now, the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

Meanwhile, graduating O-level and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) students can apply for early admission to courses at the polytechnics through the Polytechnic Early Admission Exercise (EAE).

Applications will be open for ITE students from June 6 to 12, and from June 27 to July 3 for students taking O levels. DSA provides a pathway for students to enter JC based on talents or achievements not demonstrated during O levels.

Successful applicants will receive conditional offers before the release of their examination results.

Their results must meet the minimum entry requirements for the offered polytechnic course.

Polytechnics will allow working adults to apply via EAE from Academic Year 2019 as well.

Interested adults will need at least two years of relevant work experience.

Applications will be open from June 6 to July 3.

Graduating N- and O-level students can apply for early admission to ITE Nitec and Higher Nitec courses respectively through the ITE EAE, based on their course specific aptitudes and interest.

Applications will be open from May 21 to May 27, and can be submitted online at www.ite.edu.sg