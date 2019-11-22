Discoloured tap water reported on Pulau Tekong; water wagons deployed

Clear water is flowing again from the taps on Pulau Tekong.

Soldiers on the island had woken up on Wednesday to find taps on the island spewing discoloured water.

A spokesman for PUB said it received reports of the incident at about 7.30am on Wednesday, and that the water supply was fully resumed at 9.30pm yesterday.

TESTED

She added that water samples were tested and found to be safe for drinking.

"PUB officers carried out overnight operations and have completed the flushing of the water mains serving the internal service pipes for all camps," she said.

The spokesman said that water wagons were deployed to provide temporary water supply to the affected users.

Said the spokesman: "PUB worked with Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) to carry out flushing of the camp's service system and the water in the BMTC main pipes is now clear."

"PUB will continue to monitor the situation closely. Investigations on the incident are still ongoing," she added.

In a statement yesterday, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that discoloured tap water was reported in certain areas of BMTC on Wednesday.

"The safety and well-being of servicemen are of paramount importance," said its spokesman.

"Essential water needs for servicemen, including drinking water and food preparation, have been met by alternative sources within BMTC and PUB-deployed water wagons." - DAVID SUN