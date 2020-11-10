Discover heartland gems with new tours, first stop: AMK, Kebun Baru

For the Ang Mo Kio tour, participants will explore murals and while in Kebun Baru, they will visit bird cage street (above), where bird-singing contests were held.

For those who have always wanted to explore the nooks and crannies of Singapore's heartland, a new series of tours launched yesterday hopes to do just that.

The first of 10 tours will be on Nov 29, taking participants through the estates of Ang Mo Kio and Kebun Baru.

Around 80 spots are available for the tour, which includes stops at locations of historical and cultural significance around Ang Mo Kio Town Central and Kebun Baru Neighbourhood Centre.

Led by guides from City Tours, these heartland jaunts will last approximately 31/2 hours and involve eight groups of no more than 10 people each.

In Ang Mo Kio, one will explore wall murals and visit old shops and stores that have been standing for decades.

In Kebun Baru, tour participants will visit hidden gems such as the district's bird cage street, where bird-singing competitions used to be held.

Those unable to go for the tours can look forward to content featured in Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao and virtual videos by Fly Entertainment featuring local celebrities such as Irene Ang, who will highlight these locations and their history.

The tours are jointly launched by the Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese Media Group and the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS), and supported by the Federation of Merchants' Associations, Singapore (FMAS) and Enterprise Singapore.

They are part of a collaboration under a memorandum of understanding signed by SPH, HECS and FMAS to drive heartland rejuvenation and help boost the businesses of neighbourhood enterprises and hawkers.

Mr Yeo Hiang Meng, president of FMAS and managing director of HECS, said: "Our hawkers and heartland businesses have felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In collaboration with our partners, we want to encourage more Singaporeans, expatriates and tourists alike to rediscover our neighbourhoods and bring back much-needed footfall to the heartland."

Tickets for the tours cost $20 each and plans are in the pipeline for them to be expanded to other districts. Those interested in signing up for the tour through Ang Mo Kio and Kebun Baru may do so at https://citytours.sg/heartland-tour.html