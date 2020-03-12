Discussing GE timing with PM: Heng Swee Keat

The coronavirus situation and its impact on the economy are likely to worsen, and ensuring Singapore can focus on overcoming the challenges is a major factor in deciding when to hold the general election, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

"If you have big challenges ahead, then surely you want to be able to spend time on these challenges. Therefore the key question is, will the challenges be greater now or will the challenges be greater a year from now?"

"So it depends on our assessment of the situation and I'm discussing (this) with the PM. PM will set out his thinking," Mr Heng said, referring to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

DPM Heng, who is also the Finance Minister, was speaking to reporters of Singapore Press Holdings, at a roundtable organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, and in an interview with SPH radio station Money FM 89.3.

He was asked about the timing of the next general election, which is due by April next year.

Political pundits expected it to be called early this year until the appearance of the virus in January.

DPM Heng said that with waves of the disease erupting and hitting different parts of the world, it is likely the Covid-19 outbreak will last until at least the end of the year.

"It's important that we have all the management attention to deal with this, and I'm afraid the management attention we need to deal with this will get more challenged in the months ahead because the situation is so fluid, so dynamic.

"We need to be able to respond as fully as we can as a country and as a people to this very major uncertainty to our lives as well as our livelihood, because we don't know how the global economy is going to pan out."

He added: "We need to be prepared for the worst, and I hope we will have the conditions to allow us to do that. And that will be a very major factor in deciding when we call the election."

He also said the Government's focus is on containing the outbreak and its impact on the economy.

When asked whether Singapore would go to the polls sooner or later, he would say only that he is still discussing the matter with PM Lee.

When asked if Singapore would consider holding an election amid the virus outbreak, and whether the Elections Department is looking at measures to protect public health, DPM Heng said: "We are looking at all possibilities."

He added: "We need to respect our Constitution and make sure that election rules are properly followed.

"But if there's a need for us to adopt measures to achieve the same objective, then we'll have to look at the appropriate measures that will allow our people to express their views, cast their votes."