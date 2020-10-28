Distribution of TraceTogether tokens suspended; to restart tomorrow

The distribution of TraceTogether tokens, which has been ongoing at 38 community centres for the past six weeks, has been suspended so that the tokens can be distributed one constituency at a time.

This is to prevent long queues from forming at certain community centres, which happened last weekend after the announcement that the TraceTogether app or token will be required for SafeEntry check-ins at popular venues by end-December.

The Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) yesterday said the new mode of distribution will begin tomorrow, with Marsiling Community Club.

Community centres in other constituencies will be progressively opened for token collection until December.

By the second half of December, all community centres will be open for collection of tokens, so residents who had not taken their tokens earlier can do so then.

SNDGO said on Monday that people should collect TraceTogether tokens only from community centres in their constituencies.

Checking in with the TraceTogether token or app will be enforced only after everyone who needs a token has had a chance to collect one.

"There is no need to collect the token if you are already using the TraceTogether app or are able to download it," said SNDGO. The token collection schedule and venues can be found at Token.gowhere.gov.sg

Meanwhile, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Bugis Junction and Arcade @ The Capitol Kempinski were added to the list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, the Ministry of Health said.

Seven new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking the total to 57,980.

The new cases included one community case, a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman who arrived here on an air travel pass on Oct 10. She is a caregiver to her sibling who was receiving medical treatment in Singapore for a non-Covid-19 condition. The remaining six cases were imported.

By the numbers

7

New cases

1

New cases in community

6

Imported cases

57,980

Total cases

28

Deaths

4

Discharged yesterday

43

In hospital

57,868

Total recovered