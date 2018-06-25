Diver killed after saving colleague

Commercial diver Mohammad Firdaus Jasni, who died in hospital of his injuries.

As the pair were underwater to re-tighten a bracket at a jetty on Pulau Sebarok, one of the nearby reinforced concrete piles suddenly collapsed.

Commercial diver Mohammad Firdaus Jasni, 27, immediately pushed his colleague to safety, but he could not move away in time and ended up pinned under the beam.

His fellow diver tried to help but could only grab his leg. By then, Mr Firdaus was unresponsive, and his colleague resurfaced to seek help.

Mr Firdaus, the oldest of six siblings, died in hospital of his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to The New Paper after his brother's funeral yesterday, Mr Firjani Jasni, 25, said the diver his brother saved visited the family at the mortuary and recounted the events that led to his death.

Mr Firjani said the diver had called for a crane to lift the beam off Mr Firdaus.

He said: "The moment they pulled the pile up, he took my brother up and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation."

The police said they received a call for assistance at 5.13pm in the waters off Pulau Sebarok, an oil storage and refuelling port about 6km from the coast of mainland Singapore.

Mr Firdaus was unconscious when taken to National University Hospital, a police spokesman said.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.

His mother, Madam Shakina Mohamed, 48, told The Straits Times yesterday: "Although he risked his life, I feel proud. It could have been two people hurt.

"He had a big heart. I have no words for the sudden loss, but I know he would go out of his way to help others."

A Ministry of Manpower spokesman said it was notified of the fatal incident and has stopped all works at the worksite.

The project developer is Vopak Terminals Singapore and the occupier is HSL Constructor, added MOM, which is also investigating the incident.

SORROW

Replying to queries from TNP, Vopak Terminals said it was "deeply saddened" by the accident.

"It is with the deepest sorrow and sadness that we have to confirm a fatal accident at our terminal in the port of Singapore," said its statement, adding that it is investigating "the root cause" of the incident.

The company said Mr Firdaus was a subcontractor and he and the other diver were part of demolition works at Sebarok Jetty 2.

Vopak, its main contractor and Mr Firdaus' employer are jointly helping his family "during this difficult time", it added.

Mr Firjani said his brother's employer paid for the funeral services.

"When I went to the hospital, everyone was there, including the owner of the company. So they did what they had to do. They were also here (at the wake) today," he said.

He said of Mr Firdaus: "How he acted in the incident is how he was as a person. He was cheerful - much more cheerful than me - friendly, easy-going, outgoing, outspoken. The kind that would help people when they needed help.

"Putting my emotions aside, yes, I am proud of him. Not only as a brother, but also what he did for a living till his last breath."

This is the second death involving a commercial diver in as many months.

On May 5, freelance commercial diver Jake Seet went missing after conducting underwater operations for a vessel near Sentosa. His body was found off the Sentosa coast on May 7.