Diverse skill sets vital for future of S’pore: Chan Chun Sing

Even as he challenged the next crop of civil service leaders to build a better system, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing urged them to continue to uphold the values of meritocracy that have allowed Singapore to come so far.

Speaking to this year's Public Service Commission (PSC) scholarship recipients in a ceremony at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront hotel yesterday, he highlighted the need to ensure a diversity of experience and background within the country's leadership, especially since the issues facing Singapore will grow more complex.

"We need to be like the Swiss knife," he said, "so that regardless of the challenges going forward, we will have the diverse skill sets within Team Singapore for us to overcome the challenges together."

The 93 scholarships were awarded to recipients from 15 different schools, of which seven were non-Integrated Programme institutions, including Anglo-Chinese Junior College, Pioneer Junior College, St Andrew's Junior College and the Singapore Polytechnic.

"Our promise to each and every generation of Singaporeans is this, that so long as you are capable and committed, our country will provide you with the best opportunities possible for you to fulfil your potential," said Mr Chan, adding that belief in such a system will continue to attract the best to serve.

BUILD LINKS

"If we do not have enough water, we will make sure we build sufficient capacity for us never to be held ransom. If we are a small country without resources and sufficient market, we are determined to build the links to connect ourselves to the rest of the world, so we will transcend the limitations of our size and geography," he said.

"And there will be many, many more challenges that Singapore will confront in the years to come."

Mr Chan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, told the scholars to "never be complacent that we have arrived".

Instead, he urged them to be "alert" to challenges facing the world and not confine themselves to a narrow field of study; to "analyse" events and not accept what people say at face value; to "apply" what they see overseas to the Singapore context; and to "anticipate" challenges the country may face and have the ability to adapt.

"If we can do all these collectively as a team, I am certain the next generation of Singaporeans will have even better opportunities than this generation."

Mr Chan also paid tribute to Mr Eddie Teo, who after 10 years as the PSC chairman and close to 50 years in the public service, will retire this month.

This year, two scholars will be heading to Peking University in China, while another two will be studying in Germany.

Several recipients come from challenging circumstances.

Mr Teo said: "That they have done so well shows their resilience and determination - qualities that are as vital as high intellect and academic excellence."