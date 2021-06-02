DIY rapid Covid-19 tests to be used at construction worksites in pilot

Construction workers getting a polymerase chain reaction test. This is used during rostered routine testing.

In line with the ramped-up testing measures to curb the spread of Covid-19, the use of antigen rapid tests (ARTs) will now be piloted at construction worksites for workers not living in dormitories.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said in a circular on Monday that workers who have not been vaccinated will self-administer these tests using DIY Covid-19 kits once every three days.

This is on top of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests used during rostered routine testing (RRT), which is usually carried out every 14 days.

Vaccinated workers will have to take one ART within a RRT cycle, which is either every seven days or 14 days, depending on their risk level.

"The construction, marine, and process sectors had earlier stepped up their safe management measures, including requiring anyone entering construction worksites and supply works premises to undergo RRT," said BCA.

BCA added that each employer will appoint trained personnel as supervisors to ensure proper infection prevention controls and the correct use of the test kits.

Some worksites will also designate and train specific personnel who will administer the swabs for their colleagues.

This self-administered ART pilot at worksites is being overseen by the BCA, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Manpower .

In its circular, BCA said it is currently engaging worksites on this pilot initiative, and these worksites will be commencing their ART operation progressively.

The pilot for self-administered tests at worksites comes after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's nationwide broadcast on Monday, where he explained that DIY Covid-19 test kits will soon be available for purchase at pharmacies.

"They are simple to use and not so uncomfortable," said Mr Lee, adding that front-line workers may wish to test themselves frequently or even daily.

Despite being less sensitive, ARTs are known to be a quicker alternative to PCR tests as the latter usually take about a day or two for results to be known.

The Health Ministry also said in a statement on Monday that it will roll out such testing to more settings progressively, starting with pilots in student hostels in autonomous universities.

It will also work with CapitaLand to run pilots at one or two selected malls for tenants and people who work there.

"All workplaces and employers are encouraged to adopt regular testing using such alternative tests to keep their staff and customers safe," added the ministry.