DJ Tenashar back in court, this time accused of trespass and theft

Tenashar Long was previously jailed for drug offences, and was released from prison last year.

Celebrity DJ Tenashar was back in court yesterday, this time for allegedly trespassing into several properties and committing theft.

She had been released from prison last year over drug offences in 2015, but appeared in court in March this year to face new drug-related charges after she allegedly failed to turn up for several urine tests.

Yesterday, the Singaporean DJ, 34, whose full name is Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, faced 13 new charges.

She allegedly stole a blue hospital gown at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in June last year.

That same day, she also allegedly stole a visitor's pass from the security desk before using it to access areas meant for employees.

On July 7, at about 10am, she is accused of trespassing into a property in Edgeware Road in Seletar. Later, at about 7pm, she allegedly did the same thing at Sussex Garden, where she stole $32 worth of ice cream.

She then allegedly trespassed into another property.

She is also charged with using a laptop later that month to record a video at the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) office, which is a protected area.

In October last year, Long also allegedly sent an insulting e-mail to a senior CNB officer.

She had allegedly written: "If you don't do your job what's the point of being paid?

"I think they should also look into your work performance, don't you think?"

In another e-mail, she allegedly wrote: "I think inefficiency in the CNB from you needs to be investigated as well. I think you're costing the Singapore Government too much money. Let's look into that."

Long intends to claim trial.