Doc accused of molest says woman’s boyfriend hinted at ‘compensation’

A doctor accused of molesting one of his female patients vehemently denied committing the offence, telling a district court that the woman's boyfriend had later "hinted" at monetary compensation.

But general practitioner Lui Weng Sun, 47, testified yesterday that he did not make a police report over this purported blackmail attempt.

On the fifth day of his trial, Lui said he did not make a report as there was "no evidence".

He said it would have been a case of his words against those uttered by the alleged victim's boyfriend.

The doctor said he instead asked his friends from the legal profession what to do next, and some advised him to meet the man at a later date and record their conversation.

Lui is accused of molesting the man's then 24-year-old girlfriend at a Northeast Medical Group clinic in Jalan Tiga, near Old Airport Road, around 2.45pm on Nov 6, 2017.

He allegedly touched her bare nipple with his finger while examining her.

The woman and her boyfriend cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect her identity.

She had visited the clinic to seek treatment for runny nose, sore throat and fever.

Lui told District Judge Jasvender Kaur that he placed a stethoscope on the woman's body, over her clothes, to examine her before she left.

Yesterday, he said: "There was no reason for me to touch her nipple or see her nipple at all."

The court heard that Lui was working at another clinic in Dawson Road, near Alexandra Road, later that day when he received a phone call from the Jalan Tiga clinic.

During this conversation, the boyfriend accused the doctor of carrying out an "improper examination".

Lui, who was then treating patients, told the man that he would call him back after 9pm.

He testified that during the second call, the boyfriend said he was "okay" with the doctor examining and touching his girlfriend.

Lui told the court that the man was, instead, unhappy that there was no chaperone inside the examination room and wanted a "jiao dai". The doctor told the court that "jiao dai" means "accounting".

He felt that the boyfriend was hinting at compensation by uttering those words. But he said the boyfriend did not mention any monetary figure.

The doctor had earlier told the court that he would ask for a chaperone or a female assistant to be present only during "intimate" examinations or when the patient needs to undress.

The trial continues. If convicted of molestation, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.