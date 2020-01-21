Docs charged with causing liposuction death in 2009

Two people were hauled to court yesterday and charged with causing the death of a liposuction patient in 2009.

Wong Meng Hang, 44, and Zhu Xiu Chun alias Myint Myint Kyi, 56, were both aesthetic doctors at Reves Clinic at Orchard Road in 2009.

They were yesterday each slapped with one charge for committing a rash act causing death.

According to court documents, the two caused the death of Mr Franklin Heng Ang Tee, 44, who was then a real estate company boss.

It is alleged that on Dec 30, 2009, Wong instructed Zhu to administer an excessive dosage of propofol to the patient.

Propofol is an anaesthetic agent famously linked to the death of Michael Jackson.

Zhu allegedly administered the dose prior to a liposuction procedure, causing the patient to fall into a deep state of sedation.

Both doctors are accused of failing to monitor him adequately during and after the procedure, causing Heng to develop an airway obstruction, suffocate and die.

Zhu's charge included an element of abetment for her role of administering the dosage on Wong's instruction.

The duo were previously fined in 2014 for not carrying out the proper procedures.

Wong was fined $26,000 on eight charges while Zhu was fined $8,000 on two charges.

In 2018, the Court of Three Judges ordered that Wong be struck off the register.

The court at the time had also ordered that the case be reported to the Public Prosecutor so the duo could be investigated for any relevant criminal offences that may have been committed, including that of causing death by rash or negligent act.

Both Wong and Zhu are expected to be back in court on Feb 21.

If convicted for causing death by rash act, they can each be jailed for up to five years, or fined, or both.