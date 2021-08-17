Doctor acquitted of molest after woman admits to lying in court

Dr Yeo Sow Nam had been accused of molesting a woman at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in 2017.

An anaesthesiologist accused of four counts of molestation had all of his charges withdrawn yesterday after the purported victim admitted to lying in court during earlier proceedings.

Upon the prosecution's application, District Judge Ng Peng Hong gave Dr Yeo Sow Nam a discharge amounting to an acquittal. This means the Singaporean, 52, cannot be charged again with the same offences.

Dr Yeo, a director at The Pain Specialist, had been accused of molesting a 32-year-old woman on the 12th storey of Mount Elizabeth Hospital on the evening of Oct 9, 2017.

She cannot be named due to a gag order, but the court heard yesterday that she was not a patient, employee or fellow doctor. During the trial which started in March, she admitted she had told several lies.

Dr Yeo was represented by lawyers Eugene Thuraisingam, Chooi Jing Yen and Johannes Hadi.

In their submissions, the lawyers said: "This is clearly not a case where there is a gap between the commission of a crime and the prosecution's ability to prove it in court.

"The complainant is not an 'alleged victim'... but a self-confessed perjurer who has admitted to knowingly giving false evidence on oath to this... court."

For instance, she said during the trial in March she remembered him resting his hand on her hip. She later changed her evidence when Mr Thuraisingam grilled her, this time stating that she could not recall Dr Yeo committing the act.

She then admitted that she had lied when pressed by the lawyer.

In their submissions, Dr Yeo's legal team also said the woman admitted she had changed her evidence to make her story more believable.

She also agreed with Mr Thuraisingam's statement when he said she had "no qualms about lying about things sometimes (when) it's advantageous" for her to do so.

The defence lawyers also said in their submissions that she lied in court when she claimed that Dr Yeo had kissed her forehead and cupped her breasts.

They added: "We submit that her acts of perjury in relation to her allegations against Dr Yeo clearly and decisively vindicate his factual innocence, and disqualify her from continued protection under the gag order.

"The public interest presently at stake, therefore, concerns open justice and public confidence in the administration of justice."

They said the press is bound to report on the prosecution's decision to withdraw the charges and the acquittal.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Yeo said : "I am glad that truth has prevailed... However, I am also disappointed that with her lies, the complainant has jeopardised the good, necessary and difficult work of ensuring access to justice for real victims of sex crimes, many of whom already hesitate to accuse their attackers publicly.

" I hope that (the) verdict does not discourage real victims of sex crimes from coming forward..."

The gag order on the woman's identity remains for now.