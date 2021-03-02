Doctor claims trial to four charges of molesting woman

An anaesthesiologist, who is a director of a clinic at the two Mount Elizabeth hospitals, claimed trial yesterday to four charges of molesting a woman.

Yeo Sow Nam, 52, is accused of committing the offences on the 12th storey of the hospital in Orchard Road on the evening of Oct 9, 2017. He is represented by lawyers Eugene Thuraisingam, Chooi Jing Yen and Johannes Hadi.

Court documents said Yeo allegedly performed acts such as gripping the 32-year-old woman's breasts with his hands and squeezing her waist with his hand. He is also accused of pulling her towards him and kissing her on the head.

The woman, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity, testified in-camera in court yesterday, which meant that the hearing was not open to the public, including the media.

An online search for registered healthcare professionals in Singapore showed that Yeo is still practising.

The Mount Elizabeth hospital website states that he is the director of The Pain Specialist, a clinic at the Orchard and Novena hospitals. The clinic's website said it aims to help patients alleviate or manage pain.

The Mount Elizabeth hospital website also stated that Yeo is the founder, past director and now visiting consultant of the Pain Management Centre at the Singapore General Hospital.

Records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority state that Yeo is linked to the Academy of Medicine Singapore and the College of Anaesthesiologists, Singapore - he is a council member in both entities.

For each count of molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years, fined or caned. Yeo cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

The trial continues today.