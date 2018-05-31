Doctor fined 10k for selling products from his wife's company

A doctor who shared premises with his wife's skin and body care company - which sold its products to his patients - has been fined $10,000 by the Singapore Medical Council (SMC).

Dr Kelvin Goh Yong Chiang was working at Orchard M.D. Clinic and Surgery, which provided aesthetic treatment at Ngee Ann City Tower B, in 2014.

The SMC found that his surgery was selling non-medical products from SkintechMD, which was run by his wife. At that time, Dr Goh had a small share of her business.

Dr Goh pleaded guilty to breaking the doctors' code of conduct - namely that he had "inappropriately associated" himself and/or "supported the services provided by a person not qualified to provide medical or medical support services".

An SMC disciplinary tribunal said such improper conduct brings disrepute to the profession. It dismissed his mitigation that he had done so unknowingly, as "disingenuous", as ignorance was no excuse.

In its grounds of decision released yesterday, the tribunal pointed out that Dr Goh and his wife, who owned the other company, would have benefited directly from the association.

It said that the doctor proactively selling SkintechMD's products was an aggravating factor, as was his having been in practice for more than 25 years.