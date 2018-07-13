Doctor jailed for molesting women in MBS pool

The incidents took place at the Infinity Pool at Marina Bay Sands.

A doctor from India who was on holiday in Singapore molested four women in the rooftop infinity pool at Marina Bay Sands last month.

Jagdeep Singh Arora, 46, was sentenced to two weeks' jail yesterday after pleading guilty to two counts of molestation. Two other counts of molestation were taken into consideration in sentencing.

Singh's wife was with him when he touched two of the victims, but court papers did not mention if she saw him committing the offences. It is not known if she was with him when he molested the other two victims.

The court heard that at about 9pm on June 28, a 25-year-old tourist from Lithuania was in the pool when she noticed Singh, who was with his wife.

He moved very close behind the bikini-clad woman and she felt something brushing against her buttock. She turned around and saw his hand touching her.

She elbowed Singh before telling her husband about the incident. Another woman then told her Singh had molested her as well. The two women alerted security officers to what had happened.

Meanwhile, Singh molested a third woman - a 20-year-old Korean in a bikini. He touched her stomach.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mark Yeo told the court that the woman was so shocked by what Singh did that she did not know how to react.

"The accused then retracted his hand and walked away," DPP Yeo said.

But he returned minutes later and molested her again. He also molested her friend who was nearby.

The two women told security officers what Singh had done. The police were called in and arrested him.

He later admitted to molesting the four women. For each count of molestation, he could have been jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.