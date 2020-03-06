Doctor quizzed over $80,000 worth of illegal cough syrup and medicines

The assortment of medicines found in an office in Golden Mile Complex during an ambush.

Seven people were arrested and a doctor is helping in investigations after about $80,000 worth of illegal cough syrup and other medicines were seized in a multi-agency operation.

It was conducted by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), the Bedok and Central Police Divisions, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

CODEINE

The authorities said in a joint press release yesterday that more than 125,000 millilitres of codeine cough syrup and 63,000 units of assorted medicines, such as cough suppressants and sleeping pills, were seized.

Acting on information provided by the Bedok Police Division and from HSA's six-month-long surveillance, the operation was carried out in three areas.

Officers laid an ambush at an office in Golden Mile Complex, which was suspected of being used to manufacture and store cough syrup illegally.

Two men were arrested and investigations revealed the cough syrup and assorted medicines were meant to be sold by illegal peddlers in Geylang.

On the same day, raids were conducted at a coffee shop in Geylang and a clinic at People's Park Complex.

A doctor is assisting HSA in investigations over the alleged illegal supply of medicines.

One of the seven arrested is also being investigated by CNB for trafficking of dihydrocodeine, a Class B controlled drug listed under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Anyone caught importing, manufacturing and supplying illegal health products can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $50,000.

The punishment for trafficking a Class B controlled drug is a minimum of three years' jail and three strokes of the cane.