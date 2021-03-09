Doctor who assaulted girlfriend struck off register

The doctor who was convicted last year of physically assaulting his then girlfriend, leaving her with a brain haemorrhage and fractures, has been struck off the Register of Medical Practitioners.

Clarence Teo Shun Jie was referred to the Singapore Medical Council's disciplinary tribunal last year, soon after his sentencing last June that saw him receive three years, six months and two weeks' jail, with four strokes of the cane and a fine of $4,000.

Teo, who was a locum, assaulted his then girlfriend on several occasions in 2017. The court heard that the 36-year-old had targeted her face "due to his deep-seated urge to ruin it".

Teo, who is in prison, pleaded guilty to the disciplinary tribunal charges brought against him, which were based on the court charges.

He did not contest the allegation that "his conviction on the criminal charges implying a defect in character makes him unfit for the medical profession".

The tribunal noted in its judgment last Thursday that Teo had assaulted the woman on three separate occasions, twice under the influence of alcohol.

The tribunal added: "His criminal convictions have brought the medical profession into disrepute and his criminal misconduct is fundamentally incompatible with being a doctor."

So to "safeguard public interests and to uphold the standing of the medical profession", it decided to strike his name from the medical register, which means he can no longer practise. Teo also has to pay the costs and expenses of the hearing.