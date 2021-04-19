Donations fund new SMU programme, scholarships

A new programme supporting initiatives that champion social transformation in vulnerable communities will be rolled out in the upcoming academic year at Singapore Management University (SMU).

A total of $400,000 out of a $2.4 million sum donated by the estate of the late Ms Diana Koh, a veteran in the accounting and advisory field here, will support this programme, said the university on Friday. She died in May 2019 at the age of 56.

The Diana Koh Social Transformation Programme, administered by SMU's Lien Centre for Social Innovation, will fund up to 12 local internships or six overseas internships each academic year for five years.

The internships must be with relevant international and local organisations working with vulnerable communities.

The donation from Ms Koh's estate will also fund two new scholarships - the Diana Koh Postgraduate Scholarship and Diana Koh International Scholarship.

The postgraduate scholarship will be awarded to Singaporean and permanent resident students in financial need who are pursuing programmes in Master of Science in Accounting (Data and Analytics) and Master of Professional Accounting at SMU's School of Accountancy.

Ms Janet Lim, administrator of Ms Koh's estate, said Ms Koh travelled extensively in the region during her professional life and would have been proud to provide opportunities to deserving students in the region and Singapore.

SMU also announced two awards available to serving and aspiring judges studying at the university, after the Jones Day Foundation donated US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to the institution.

The Jones Day Foundation is a non-profit funded by Jones Day lawyers and staff. The donation will fund the Jones Day LLM (Judicial Studies) Scholarships and the Jones Day Top Scholar Award.