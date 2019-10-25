Donning sari for Deepavali is a family affair

Creative director of Stylemart Kavita Thulasidas and (above) Jothi Store and Flower Shop owner Rajakumar Chandra.

Many Deepavali traditions date back centuries.

For instance, it is common practice for a son to buy his mother - or a husband to buy his wife - a sari for the Festival of Lights.

It is also customary for the family to have the saris blessed before they are worn on Deepavali.

"I think the sari is very special. It is more than just a garment - it reflects a person's identity," Madam Kavita Thulasidas, 45, the creative director of garment shop Stylemart, told The New Paper.

"Deepavali morning is also when the whole family dresses in new clothes. The ritual of having the garments blessed before wearing them, I feel, represents the coming-together of a family," she added.

Her mother, Madam Huri Baxani, started their high-end garment business in the 1970s.

Madam Kavita got her first sari from her father when she was 18.

"When a father sees her daughter go from wearing a lehenga to a sari for the first time, it holds a special meaning in his heart," she said.

"It shows her coming of age."

Deepavali this year is on Sunday. In the build-up to Deepavali every year, Madam Kavita sees a significant number of non-Indians buying saris and other Indian garments at her shop in Selegie Road.

"I think Deepavali gives a lot of non-Indians an occasion to wear the sari when they go to Deepavali open houses or events. It really shows the harmonious spirit in our community," said Madam Kavita.

Like her, Mr Rajakumar Chandra, owner of Jothi Store and Flower Shop, also sees a jump in sales as Deepavali approaches - by as much as 80 per cent to 100 per cent.

The 61-year-old took over the business from his father, who started it almost 60 years ago.

Jothi was one of the first shops in Little India to sell household items for the Indian community in Singapore.

RANGOLI

The display tables outside the store were filled with a colourful array of traditional Deepavali decorations, candles, coloured sand and flower petals for rangoli artwork when TNP visited last Friday.

Mr Rajakumar said: "Different people celebrate Deepavali differently, so we try to have an array of things available for everyone during this festive season - especially for those celebrating away from their families - to make themselves feel more at home."