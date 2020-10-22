Dorm operators and residents to be trained on infection prevention

Under the new programme, auditors will be trained to ensure workers adhere to hygiene practices.

A new programme to teach dormitory operators and residents about infection prevention was rolled out yesterday.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it has launched the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programme, which aims to strengthen the implementation of Safe Living Measures (SLM) in dorms and reduce the risk transmission.

These measures include the wearing of masks, safe distancing practices, staggered timings for the use of communal facilities and prevention of inter-mixing among dormitory residents.

Training will be provided to dorm operators and staff, the residents and the Forward Assurance and Support Teams (Fast).

Operators will be trained to implement good management systems and take corrective actions promptly when there are lapses.

Residents will be trained on SLMs through the use of educational videos, webinars, infographics, posters and quizzes in their native languages.

As for MOM officers who are part of Fast, they will be trained with volunteers from the Singapore Healthcare Corps to conduct regular audits of dorms, checking for compliance with IPC measures.

The IPC programme was developed in partnership with the Ministry of Health, with advice from infectious diseases experts and consideration of findings from interviews with and studies of migrant workers.

A recent survey of 177 migrant workers done by social enterprise ItsRainingRaincoats found that what they wanted most was safe and clean living spaces.

When asked what their top three priorities were in the dorms, 63 per cent said it was regular cleaning of common areas, while 56 per cent said it was regular cleaning of rooms.

Several had also asked for more surprise inspections from the authorities.

In its statement yesterday, MOM said the adherence to SLM and IPC measures are the first line of defence.

"The fight against a re-emergence of Covid-19 in the dormitories is a shared responsibility of migrant workers, employers, dormitory operators and the Government," said the release.

"Together, we can build a safe living environment in the dormitories for our migrant workers."