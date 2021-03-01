Dorm resident is only local virus case; 10 imported

The Bangladeshi national was taken to NCID on Friday after his swab came back positive.

A 31-year-old dormitory resident was the sole locally transmitted case yesterday, alongside 10 imported cases.

The Bangladeshi national works as a delivery assistant at Chng Woodworking and stays in a dormitory in Kranji Way.

He is linked to a previous case confirmed last Monday, a colleague at the same workplace, and has been in quarantine at a dedicated facility since that day.

His swab, taken last Friday, came back positive for Covid-19 and he was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

An earlier routine test taken on Feb 14 was negative.

His job entails loading and unloading of goods, and he does not interact with clients, said the Ministry of Health.

The 10 imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

They comprised a dependant's pass holder from Switzerland, four long-term visit pass holders from India and Myanmar, four work pass holders from India and the Philippines, and a work permit holder from India.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total to 59,936.

Seven more cases have been discharged and 59,808 patients have fully recovered.

A total of 18 patients remain in hospital, including one in critical condition, while 66 are recuperating at community facilities.

By the numbers

11

New cases

0

New cases in community

10

Imported cases

59,936

Total cases

29

Deaths

7

Discharged yesterday

18

In hospital

59,808

Total recovered