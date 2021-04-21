Dorm resident, the only locally transmitted case, was vaccinated

The sole locally transmitted case of Covid-19 reported yesterday was a 35-year-old male Bangladeshi who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

He showed symptoms despite receiving his first dose of the vaccine on March 12 and the second dose on April 13.

He is employed as a construction supervisor by Prosper Environment & Engineering and works at Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Admiralty, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH said he was likely to have been infected before the vaccination could take effect, as it takes a few weeks for an individual's immunity to build up after receiving it.

The work permit holder, who arrived in Singapore in July 2019, is a dormitory resident and has been classified as a dormitory case.

He lives at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory in Woodlands.

He developed a runny nose last Friday but did not report his symptoms. On the same day, he was tested for the virus as part of the rostered routine testing programme.

His test came back positive on Sunday and he was immediately isolated and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

His earlier test results, the latest from April 9, were all negative, said MOH.

This is not the first case of an individual infected after being vaccinated.

On April 7, a 23-year-old work permit holder from India tested positive for Covid-19 after receiving both doses of the vaccine. He got his first dose on Jan 25 and his second one on Feb 17.

In an update to previous cases, MOH said a 43-year-old man who was discharged from hospital on April 6 was likely to have been infectious at the time.

The man was classified as an imported case after he tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival from India on April 2.

There were 13 other cases confirmed yesterday, all imported, for a total of 14 cases. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

14 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in dormitories

37 Discharged yesterday

13 Imported cases

74 In hospital

60865 Total cases

60525 Total recovered