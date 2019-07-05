Dormitory operator prosecuted over workers' filthy living conditions

In one charge, Labourtel allegedly did not ensure the rooms at The Leo (above) were free from cockroaches.

Cockroaches roamed the dormitories and there were damaged and missing light fixtures, faulty shower taps and corroded railings and staircases.

For allegedly failing to provide clean living conditions for workers, dormitory operator Labourtel Management Corporation and its director became the first company and individual to be prosecuted under the Foreign Employee Dormitories Act (FEDA).

Labourtel and its director, Parvis Ahamed Mohamed Ghouse, 42, face 10 and six charges respectively for not adhering to licensing conditions of dormitories for foreign workers.

Labourtel is under the Mini Environment Service Group or MES Group.

These lapses were allegedly committed between November 2017 and January this year, a statement from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday, said. An inspection by MOM at four of Labourtel's dormitories found they were poorly maintained.

The four dormitories were: Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 and 2, Blue Stars Dormitory and The Leo.

In one of the charges faced by Labourtel, the company allegedly did not replace or repair faulty shower doors, cooking stoves and wash basins at Blue Stars Dormitory at Kian Teck Lane, off Pioneer Road.

In another charge, Labourtel allegedly did not ensure living areas were free from cobwebs and rooms free from cockroaches at The Leo, a dormitory in Kaki Bukit Road.

It also allegedly did not ensure clothes and personal belongings were tidily kept in the rooms there.

Parvis has been accused of neglect in all of his six charges.

In one of them, he allegedly failed to ensure the exterior of the wall at Blue Stars Dormitory was not covered in algae.

In another charge, he allegedly did not ensure the missing covers of rubbish chutes at Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 were replaced and did not repair or replace a damaged toilet bowl.

If convicted, the company can be fined up to $50,000 for each charge.

Parvis could be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $50,000 for each charge if found guilty.

Their cases have been adjourned to Aug 1.